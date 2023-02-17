Click to share this via email

Nine months after his death at age 67, Ray Liotta will receive one of Hollywood’s biggest honours.

Variety was the first to report that the “Goodfellas” star, who died in May 2022, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony to be held on Feb. 24.

Exclusive to Variety | Actor Ray Liotta will be honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 24th | via @wofstargirl @hwdwalkoffame pic.twitter.com/1NwTGn92Yj — Variety (@Variety) February 17, 2023

“Ray Liotta’s all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement to People.

“The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood’s film history,” added Martinez.

Liotta’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony will stream live at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 24, exclusively at walkoffame.com.