The rumoured romance between Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre appears to have run its course.

That’s the conclusion being drawn from a brief video she posted on TikTok.

“What should you do when a situationship ends?” she wrote in the caption.

In the background, a clip of dialogue from the film “Peanut Butter Falcon” plays.

“What’s rule number one?” asks Shia LaBeouf’s character. “Party,” responds Zack Gottsagen’s character, to which LaBeouf answers, “No, not party. It’s not party.”

In the comments section of the post, fans added that Andre is back on dating app Raya. “Girl he’s already back on Raya too,” a fan wrote.

If things did go south between the two, it apparently happened quickly; just three days earlier, on Valentine’s Day, Andre shared a photo on Instagram of himself reclining naked on a couch.

A closer look at a mirror in the background revealed Ratajowski, also naked, in the mirror’s reflection.