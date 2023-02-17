Paul Rudd is getting called out by his longtime friend Olivia Colman.

While stopping by BBC Radio 1’s “Breakfast with Greg James”, the actor participated in a segment called “Agony Ant-Man”.

Viewers called in and consulted the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” star about their problems. One call, however, came from a familiar friend who disguised her voice with a Welsh accent.

“I wanted to pick your brains,” Colman began. “So, what would you do if you had a really, like a really good mate, like for over 20 years, and this friend, he doesn’t live in England, but he’s come to England, and he hasn’t told you about it. And then not only has he not told you about it, he’s come onto a radio show. What would you do?”

“Oh my God. Oh no,” Rudd answered, after realizing who it was.

“By the way, I’m sweating. I’m actually sweating,” he admitted to laughter.

The two actors have known each other for over 20 years, first performing a play together in the U.K. He would stay on the floor of Colman’s “rubbish flat in South London” during that time.

“Paul was properly in the play and I had about two lines, I think,” she recalled.

After she explained the prank was pre-planned after hearing Rudd would appear on the show, he seemed impressed.

“You really can do every accent,” he praised.