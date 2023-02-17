“Shadow and Bone” is back for a second season and Netflix just released the trailer for the upcoming new episodes.

With season two comes greater adventure and danger as audiences see Alina Starkov [Jessie Mei Li] on the run.

While the drama series’ leading lady is a “beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin,” as per the official synopsis. “But General Kirigan [Ben Barnes] has returned to finish what he started.”

Ben Barnes as The Darkling in episode 203 of “Shadow and Bone”. — Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix

“Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal [Archie Renaux] rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.”

Lewis Tan as Tolya, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov in episode 202 of “Shadow and Bone”. — Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix

Meanwhile, “back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.”

“Shadow and Bone” — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey in episode 201 of “Shadow and Bone”. — Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, season two of “Shadow and Bone” will also see new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.

“Shadow and Bone” Season 2 premieres globally on March 16 on Netflix.