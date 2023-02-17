Orlando Bloom will go to any lengths to protect his belongings.

The star revealed on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that he had his own run-in with The Bling Ring, the infamous thieves who robbed multiple Hollywood celebrities and were also the subject of director Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film.

“They took a lot of things, it was a really weird situation,” began Bloom. “What they did find was a stash of watches that I’d had. I didn’t have a safe … it didn’t even occur to me at that point in my life.”

“They took these watches,” he continued. “I’ve collected watches since I started making movies. I buy one [for] each movie, and they took some very expensive watches. Three months after the robbery, I got a call from a guy who I’d actually bought some of the watches from, saying, ‘I think your watches are surfacing,’ and I was like, ‘What?!'”

READ MORE: Orlando Bloom Says There’s ‘Never A Dull Moment’ In Relationship With ‘Baby Mama And Life Partner’ Katy Perry

The actor was told his watches could be retrieved if they paid another man to get them, but was secretive about his contact details.

“Long story short, I finally get the number of this guy. I’m calling this guy for maybe three to six months,” he said. “Eventually, I find out where he’s from, and he has a pawn shop down in the valley. I just walked up to his shop one day, and I wired myself. I have a little microphone –”

The other guest, Niall Horan, joked that Bloom seemed like a private detective, but it turns out the actor really did contact a private detective who advised him to bring a voice recorder.

“I go down there, and I’m like, ‘Hey man, how you doing?’ He goes, ‘Orlando!?’ You know, freaked out,” he said, recalling that the man told him to come back another day.

“[I] turn up the next day, he takes me to meet his daughter … in a shop,” he continued. “I think he was trying to show me what was at stake right? I was like, ‘Listen, no police, just, I’d like to get my watches back.’ And he’s like, ‘I got to go around. I got to rough some people up.’ There’s this whole story. And I’m like, ‘Wait what?!’ I said, ‘Well, let’s go! Let’s go. I’ll rough some people up, you ready?'”

READ MORE: Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevingne Prepare For War In New Trailer For ‘Carnival Row’ Season 2

While the man didn’t have time to go “rough” up people at the moment, he later called Bloom to return to the shop when he had already left.

“He says, ‘Come back.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, I’m on my way to Thanksgiving lunch with my family … I can’t.’ He goes, ‘I’m not wasting any more time. Come back, come back,'” said Bloom, who eventually returned to the shop. “On the table in his office, [there’s] a box, I open it, and I just started to cry.”

The box contained five of the ten watches he had lost.

As for whether Bloom had to pay for his own watches or he just took them back, he cheekily admitted, “I said, ‘Thanks very much, mate,'” and ran away with the box.