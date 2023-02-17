Gal Gadot is having some fun in the sun with her gal pals.

The “Wonder Woman” actress took to Instagram to share some snapshots of her tropical Galentines getaway to Sainte Anne Island in Seychelles.

In a post shared on Thursday, Gadot, 37, is nothing but smiles as she’s captured relaxing on the beach in a pink rope bikini and neon yellow cover-up. She simply captioned the Instagram Carousel with a pineapple emoji.

The next day, the actress shared a video of her and her friends enjoying their stay at the Club Med Seychelles resort, which includes clips of them dancing on boats, cruising the crystal blue water of the Indian Ocean and raising their cocktail-filled glasses to toast to vacation.

“Much needed,” Gadot captioned the Instagram Reel, adding a set of emojis that included a palm tree.

Instead of celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband Jaron Varsano, the “Red Notice” star travelled to the turquoise water island in East Africa with her girlfriends to celebrate Galentine’s Day.

“This year we’re spending Valentine’s Day a part which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more,” Gadot explained of her and her hubby in a separate Instagram post earlier this week.

“I love you @jaronvarsano. You’re my one. My only. My everything,” she continued. “Life is too short together.”