Do movie stars still exist?

According to Ana de Armas, a movie star is a concept of the past, especially for younger generations, mainly due to social media.

“There is so much information out there and oversharing,” the actress explained while speaking to Vanity Fair for their 2023 Hollywood issue. “The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we’ve done that to ourselves — nobody’s keeping anything from anyone anymore.”

READ MORE: Ana de Armas Says ‘There Was A Lot There That I Could Relate To’ Playing Marilyn Monroe

For Armas personally, the “Blonde” Oscar nominee “barely” has an online footprint, with the exception of Instagram.

“I just feel like things are always wrong on social media,” she shared. “If it was up to me, I would delete Instagram right now, but I can’t. I understand that I’m not just an actress. I have other brands that I’m working with and I have other commitments.”

While using social media has “been good for ‘Blonde’ and for films that [Armas wants] to talk about,” the “Deep Water” star admits “it’s tricky.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner Has The Best Response When Someone Calls Her ‘A Movie Star Who Makes No Movies’

“You feel the pressure to share some personal insight, or something about your private life, to keep people interested in you,” she explained.

“You have to find a balance somehow,” the 34-year-old added, admitting that she finds it “very difficult.”

Armas wasn’t the only one to comment on the movie star debate.

READ MORE: Colin Farrell Gushes Over Ana de Armas In Golden Globes Speech: ‘I Cried Myself To Sleep The Night I Saw Your Film’

The actress’ “Gray Man” co-star and “Bridgerton” alum, Regé-Jean Page, argued whether or not movie stars truly ever existed, rather questioning if “good movies” exist.

“I’m not sure that I was ever in love with going to a movie to see the actor. I go to the movies to see the movie,” he said in part.

For more on the 12 young stars gracing the cover of Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Hollywood Issue, check out their profiles here.