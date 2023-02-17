A Toronto rock band is at the top of Serena Williams’ list of all-time favourite music acts.

While speaking about her go-to music with Rolling Stone magazine, the tennis superstar told the publication that she likes to listen to Beyonce, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd for fun “warm up” songs before going on to gush over her love for rock music.

When asked to share a surprising fact about her taste in music, Williams, 41, said people would be surprised to know that she loves listening to the iconic Toronto rock band, Our Lady Peace.

“Oh, I went to the show for Our Lady Peace recently. It was a small show and they literally sounded just like their album and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is nuts! I love their albums!’,” she gushed.

More specifically, her favourite tracks are “Clumsy” and “Superman’s Dead”.

“I mean, what was I doing singing that song? I didn’t even understand the lyrics. I was like, ‘Serena, you should not be singing this’,” Williams poked fun at her younger self listening to the group’s 1997 hit.

Elsewhere, the 23-Grand Slam holder’s first concert happened to be another famous rock band- Green Day. She attended their Dookie album tour at 14 years old.