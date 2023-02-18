Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Canadian actor Simu Liu attends the 2023 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Simu Liu is calling out an awkward moment that took place during Friday night’s NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

The “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star was among the stars competing in the celebrity basketball game, held at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

omg we did it guys 😭 https://t.co/lFV6IazYS4 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 16, 2023

At one point during the game, a “Celebrity Look-A-Like Cam” displayed a photo alongside his so-called lookalike in the audience, which turned out to be an Asian fan with glasses, who looked nothing like the actor.

READ MORE: Simu Liu’s Assistant Posts Hilarious ‘Expectations Vs. Reality’ Video About Her Job

Fans were not impressed, with turning to social media to point out the racism behind the moment.

i seriously despise how people are so easily comfortable with being racist towards asian people. that fan looks nothing like simu liu at all whatsoever man. https://t.co/sueW3TLoO8 — cj (@ricohives) February 18, 2023

Liu later took to Twitter to comment on the gaffe, writing, “I had a great time but this wasn’t cool.”