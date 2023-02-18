Back in 2020, shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Evangeline Lilly became embroiled in controversy when she shared an Instagram post explaining why she wasn’t social distancing.

“Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives,” she wrote, experiencing enough backlash that she subsequently deleted the post and issued a lengthy apology.

Nearly three years later, Lilly is looking back at the controversy.

“I didn’t expect anyone to pay attention to it, because no one ever pays attention to what I post,” she said in a recent interview with Esquire.

“I ended up having enough people say to me, ‘Well, there’s a lot of people who are dying right now, and it might have been really insensitive to what they’re going through,’ and that resonated for me,” she added, referring to her apology post.

She stirred up further controversy in January 2022, when she went to Washington, D.C. to attend a rally opposing vaccine mandates.

This time, however, she was prepared for backlash to her post.

“I know the beast that I’m attacking,” she recalled thinking at the time. “I know that I have a little pebble and there’s this f**king Goliath giant. If I shoot this pebble, it’s going to wake the giant.”

According to Lilly, she asked herself “about six hundred times” whether she should post photos from the rally on Instagram, and ultimately decided to go ahead.

“I just wanted people out there who were struggling because they were under severe pressure to do something they didn’t want to do to know that they weren’t alone, to know that there were people who actually felt they had a right to say no,” she explained.