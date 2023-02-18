Friday, Feb. 17 is a significant date for the members of Foo Fighters, marking the day that drummer Taylor Hawkins would have celebrated his 51st birthday.

To honour Hawkins’ memory, the band shared a brief tribute posted on Instagram.

“Miss you so much,” Dave Grohl and his bandmates wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of Hawkins, who died on March 25 of an accidental overdose in the midst of the South American leg of the band’s 2022 tour.

Following Hawkins’ death, the band cancelled its remaining tour dates, but recently announced plans to return to the road this summer.

While Foo Fighters have yet to announce a full-fledged tour, several dates on several different continents have been announced, with the band set to play shows in the U.S., Germany, Japan and Brazil.

The band has yet to reveal who will be replacing Hawkins on drums; however, Variety recently theorized that likely replacements include renowned session drummers Josh Freese and Omar Hakim, and Darkness drummer Rufus Taylor (son of Queen drummer Roger Taylor), with Freese said to be the frontrunner.