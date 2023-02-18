Back in 2020, Disney announced plans for a live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch”, the 2002 animated hit about a young Hawaiian girl who befriends a fun-loving alien creature named Stitch.

While “Crazy Rich Asians” director John Chu was initially attached, Variety reports that Dean Fleischer Camp — whose latest, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”, has been nominated for best animated feature at the upcoming Oscars — will be directing.

Variety also reports that “Hangover” star Zack Galifianakis has been cast; at the moment, it hasn’t been revealed what role he’ll be playing in the film.

Now that Galifianakis has officially joined the project, Disney is reportedly launching a “wide search” for actors to play Lilo and her older sister/guardian Nani; Stitch will be created via CGI.

A premiere date for the live-action “Lilo & Stitch” has yet to be announced.