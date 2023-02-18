Since the launch of Disney+ back in 2019, the streaming service has proven to be an embarrassment of riches for “Star Wars” fans.

In addition to housing all the movies in the franchise, Disney+ has also introduced several spin-offs, including “The Mandalorian” (which returns with its third season next month), “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, “Boba Fett” and “Andor”, in addition to several animated “Star Wars” series.

Meanwhile, Disney+ recently announced that two more live-action “Star Wars” series are set to debut later this year, “Ahsoka”, with Rosario Dawson in the title role, and “Skeleton Crew”, starring Jude Law.

According to Liam Neeson, who portrayed Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”, it’s enough already.

During an appearance on the Thursday, Feb. 16 edition of “Watch What Happens Live”, host Andy Cohen asked Neeson — who has reprised his “Star Wars” role in Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and the animated “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” — whether he’d be up for starring in his own spin-off.

“There’s so many spin-offs of ‘Star Wars’,” Neeson replied. “It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way.”

Admitting that he enjoyed reuniting with Ewan McGregor for “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, he insisted “that’s it” for his involvement in the franchise.

“It was nice to do it a little bit with Ewan after 25 years, 24 years,” Neeson said.

“I did a TV version and I appeared in the last episode,” he added. “I had three lines to say, two lines, and that was cool. I loved doing that.”