Noah Schnapp and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.

David Harbour has nothing but admiration for his “Stranger Things” co-star Noah Schnapp.

In a recent interview with E! News, the actor responded to a TikTok that Schnapp posted last month, coming out as gay.

“I’m always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out,” Harbour commented on the 18-year-old’s announcement. “That was terrific.”

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers and David Harbour as Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things” Season 2. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Earlier this month, Harbour and Schnapp’s fellow cast mate, Finn Wolfhard also reacted to Schnapp’s coming out post, saying that he “was really proud of him.”

As for the upcoming fifth and final season of “Stranger Things”, Harbour actually didn’t have much to say because he has “not gotten scripts” yet from series creators, the Duffer brothers.

“I text them like every week, ‘Boys, where are my scripts?!’,” the actor said.

Nonetheless, the “Violent Night” star can confirm that the scripts at least exist.

“I know there are scripts floating around somewhere with executives at Netflix and stuff,” he shared. “But they have not reached my desk yet.”

Harbour also has “total confidence” that whatever happens in season five will, without a doubt, be delivered with quality.

“I mean, every season they’ve knocked it out of the park,” he said of the storylines created by the Duffer brothers. “Each season seems to get better in terms of what the show is. I have complete faith that whenever we get the scripts they’re going to be phenomenal and they’re going to stick the landing. They always do.”

While fans will have to wait to see Harbour reprise his role as Jim Hopper in season five, they can catch up on all four seasons of “Stranger Things”, streaming on Netflix, or check out Harbour’s upcoming adventure-comedy “We Have a Ghost”, hitting the streamer on February 24.