Ice-T received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Feb. 17, and among those on hand to pay tribute was his long-time “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” co-star Mariska Hargitay.

“I am just so beyond, beyond, beyond, thrilled to be here for my friend,” said Hargitay in her speech. The Hollywood Walk of Fame means so many things to so many people. It’s a place to visit, it’s a place to celebrate, a place to remember, and of course, a place to take millions and millions and millions of selfies. But I hold the Hollywood Walk of Fame so deeply and dearly in my heart for another reason. Because here I am and, forever will be, right next to my mother. Our stars shine side-by-side, and that makes this place unspeakably sacred to me,” Hargitay said, referring to her mother, late actress Jayne Mansfield.

After inviting Ice-T to join her at the podium, she continued.

“I want to tell you that it is so profoundly right that your name is now here, forever commemorated in this place. Because there is something else that I hold sacred, and that is friendship. Your achievements and your artistry and your whole verbal judo, your whole story, runs so deep,” Hargitay said.

US actress Mariska Hargitay embraces US rapper and actor Ice-T during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on February 17, 2023. — Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

“It runs deep particularly here in L.A. and it runs deep around the world. You’re a rapper and an actor and an Artist, and at a time when people overuse words without thinking and wearing out the meanings, you are indeed the real O.G.” she added.

“You have lived a story that has shaped how you look at the world. A story that would have hardened many people beyond recognition, but instead, it filled you with humanity, with humility, with grace, and with oh so much wisdom. You are a devoted husband and a proud, proud, proud father, and you are taking your place here for all those reasons and for so many more. But to me, Ice, the reason that you’re here and the reason that you have fame in my heart is because you are the O.G. of Friendship,” Hargitay said.

“You tell the truth, you keep it real, you usually introduce it with, ‘So, here’s what’s up!’ You laugh with me every day, we laugh so hard at things that we shouldn’t laugh at. You grieve with me during times of sorrow, and you keep things, you keep everything, in perspective. You break it down, and you have been by my side working, learning, living, growing. And you’ve never failed me once and you’re so deeply gracious and so profoundly grateful. And as Dick [Wolf] said, in 22-and-a-half years, I have never, ever, ever heard Ice complain,” she said.

“But most importantly, the reason I love you is because you let me call you nicknames that no one else is allowed to call him,” she said.

After receiving permission from Ice-T, Hargitay revealed one of those nicknames: Icey.

Also on hand to pay tribute were fellow rapper Chuck D and “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf, while Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel were also in attendance.

Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

In his acceptance speech, Ice-T explained the reason behind his showbiz longevity.

“They’ve been trying to cancel me for 40 years… I’m difficult to cancel,” Ice-T said.

“I’ve already let everybody know all my flaws, all my vices and people rock with it,” he added. “When someone tells me you can’t do it, that means I got to do it. Use that negative energy… it’s fuel. I eat haters for food.”