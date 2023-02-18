Click to share this via email

Behati Prinsloo shared a sweet snapshot of her and husband Adam Levine since the pair became parents of three.

The 34-year-old model uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram account on Friday, including one of the couple standing side by side as they each held onto a basketball while playing an arcade game.

In the candid pic, Prinsloo dons a black leather jacket while Levine, 43, sports a silver patterned button-up shirt.

“Pop-a-shot,” the former Victoria’s Secret model wrote in the caption alongside two heart emojis. Her post also includes images from what appears to be a wedding celebration for Levine’s bandmate, Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine and his bride, Alexis Novak.

The mom-of-three’s photo series comes after she shared Valentine’s Day pics, which also include snapshots from Valentine and Novak’s wedding.

In January, a source confirmed that Prinsloo and Levine welcomed their third child together. The couple are also parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.