Alison Brie and Dave Franco are pros at not making things awkward on set together, including the times when Franco has to direct his wife’s sex scenes.

According to the “GLOW” actress, the two have “worked together enough now” that even intimate scenes “[don’t] make Dave and I uncomfortable.”

Brie’s comments came while discussing the couple’s new movie “Somebody I Used to Know” with Jezebel. The rom-com, starring Brie, was co-written by the two and directed by Franco.

READ MORE: Alison Brie Goes Streaking Through Hotel Hallway To Surprise Dave Franco

Brie explained: “The second movie that we did together ever, as actors, was Jeff Baena’s ‘The Little Hours’, and in that movie, Dave has make-out or sex scenes with three other actors and me. So, I just feel like that was the ripping of the band-aid.”

Following the 2017 film, the pair went on to star together in “The Disaster Artist” (2017), “The Rental” (2020) and Baena’s 2020 flick “Horse Girl”.

“I realize that it sounds wild, but we are actors, this is our job. It’s actually not that weird,” Brie continued. “And with something like this, because it’s our baby that we made together, I think our first priority is always just the movie. Does the scene feel right and good? We don’t want my romantic scenes with [co-star Jay Ellis] to play awkwardly or strangely in any way.”

READ MORE: Alison Brie Says ‘Community’ Movie Is ‘Allegedly Shooting’ This Summer: ‘I’ll Believe It When I See It’

In “Somebody I Used to Know”, Brie, 40, portrays Ally, a workaholic who “on a trip to her hometown, reminisces with her first love Sean (Ellis), and starts to question everything about the person she’s become,” as per Prime Video. “Things only get more confusing when she meets Sean’s fiancé, Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), who reminds her of the person she used to be.”

In August, the Golden Globe nominee told People that before she and Franco, 37, take on a job with a sex scene, they “usually do have some kind of conversation… just to give the other person a heads-up.”

READ MORE: Alison Brie Reveals Secret To Happy Marriage With Dave Franco After 5 Years

“You don’t want to blindside anyone, I think, with that information,” she added during the interview. “But at the same time, it’s a part of our job. It’s a strange part, and I can see how to the outside eye [it might come off].”

Nonetheless, the couple, who wed in March 2017, are “professionals,” Brie said and “when we’re in character, it’s its own thing.”

“It’s just what we signed up for,” she added.

“Somebody I Used to Know” is now available to stream on Prime Video.