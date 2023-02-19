Tom Sizemore has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

TMZ was the first to report that the 61-year-old actor — known for his roles in such films as “Saving Private Ryan”, “Black Hawk Down” and “Natural Born Killers” — collapsed at his Los Angeles home at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday night.

Sizemore’s manager, Charles Lago, tells the outlet that someone found Sizemore passed out and called 911. EMS units responded and took him to a nearby hospital; he’s currently listed in critical condition in the ICU.

According to Lago, Sizemore is in a “bad way,” and it’s uncertain whether the actor will make a full recovery.

Sizemore’s once-promising movie career in the 1990s crumbled in the 2000s and beyond due to his issues with substance abuse, which led to numerous arrests on charges of DUI, narcotics possession, domestic violence and other infractions.

In 2003, Sizemore was sentenced to six months in jail after being found guilty on charges of domestic assault, with ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss (a.k.a. the infamous “Hollywood Madam”) testifying that he’d beaten her on several occasions. His sentence was reduced when he agreed to undergo a drug treatment program.

During a recent interview with Age of the Nerd to promote his new film “Impuratus”, Sizemore was optimistic that a career revival was right around the corner.

“I believe that I have a second act coming,” he said, “and that I need to start doing more dramatic roles and stay away from the bad guy, military, and cop roles.”