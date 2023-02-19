With the coronation of King Charles III set for May 6, it remains uncertain whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending.

According to The Mirror, the royal family is “fully expecting” the couple to attend. However, if the California-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex do cross the pond for the coronation, the couple reportedly has a “major stipulation” that will determine whether or not they show up.

“Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered,” a royal source told the newspaper.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Not Been Invited To King Charles’ Coronation Yet: Reports

“He isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral,” the source continued. “He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

If the Sussexes do attend, it’s been reported that they will have no official role in the ceremony.

In addition, sources have suggested that Harry and Meghan may be kept away from Prince William and Princess Kate due to the unflattering claims Harry made about his older brother and sister-in-law in his book Spare.