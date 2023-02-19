Click to share this via email

Nearly two decades later, Pink does not hold fond memories making the video for “Lady Marmalade”, the single she recorded with Christina Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim for the “Moulin Rouge” soundtrack.

Pink and Aguilera reportedly clashed while shooting the 2001 video, something Pink didn’t exactly deny during a recent interview with BuzzFeed in which she rates her best-known videos.

In fact, Pink placed “Lady Marmalade” in last place while ranking her videos.

“I’m gonna put that right down here at 12,” said Pink.

“It wasn’t very fun to make; I’m all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss,” she added.

“There were some personalities,” she continued, adding, “Kim and Maya were nice.”

While Pink conceded that the video has become “iconic,” she also added that “I remember I kept crying because my skin didn’t like the makeup. It was just… There was some annoying things happening that day.”