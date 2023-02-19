Megan Fox is denying allegations that she was cheated on by Machine Gun Kelly.

After reactivating her Instagram account on Sunday, Feb. 19, the actress shared a message addressing rumours that have been swirling over the past few days.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote. “That includes but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

Fox added, “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

The post comes after Kelly was accused of being romantically involved with his backup guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, which the musician has strongly denied.