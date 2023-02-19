Richard Gere is reportedly on the mend after suffering with a bout of pneumonia while vacationing in Mexico with wife Alejandra Silva and their two young songs.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, TMZ reported that Gere had been hospitalized with pneumonia in Nuevo Vallarta.

According to the outlet’s sources, Gere had been fighting “a bad cough” before leaving for Mexico, which continued after he arrived.

“Our sources say it got so bad, he had to check himself into a hospital … where we’re told he was diagnosed with pneumonia and treated in an overnight stay,” TMZ noted, adding that Gere was released the following day after responding to antibiotics.

“For now, our sources say he seems to be doing much better,” reported the outlet.

Silva subsequently shared a post on Instagram to let fans know that Gere was “recovering.”

“I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and [worried] messages, he is recovering ❤️‍🩹 he is felling much better today!” Silva wrote.

“The worst has already [passed]!” she continued. “Thank you all for [your] sweet messages we really appreciate them! ♥️♥️ #thankyou.”

Earlier in the week, Silva issued a post revealing that she was feeling “much better” and they’d endured “almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family…”