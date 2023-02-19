Click to share this via email

An animal shelter in Tennessee is calling on Paul Rudd to adopt a dog who bears an uncanny resemblance the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star.

The Town of Collierville took to Twitter to make the call-out while sharing photos of Rudd and the look-a-like Australian Shepherd mix, which has been nicknamed “Pawl Ruff”.

While making love connections between pets and people today, we discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd. We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff. Paul doesn't have a Twitter handle, but @AntMan does. And honestly, what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet? pic.twitter.com/Q0onM8dvw9 — Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) February 14, 2023

“While making love connections between pets and people today, we discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd. We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff,” they wrote.

“Paul doesn’t have a Twitter handle, but @AntMan does. And honestly, what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet?” the post added.

Pawl Ruff is “a gentle, easy-going fella, the kind of guy you want to be your neighbour, best friend, or lifelong companion,” according to the Collierville Animal Shelter,

“Maybe I really am the canine version of Paul,” the organization added.