Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Prince and Princess of Wales showcased their playful side while stepping out for date night at the 2023 BAFTA Awards.

The couple were on the star-studded red carpet when Kate Middleton was spotted giving her husband a gentle pat on the behind.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Wears Her First Tiara Since Becoming Princess Of Wales, Favourite Of Princess Diana

The pair were all smiles, walking side-by-side as they chatted and waved to onlookers before making their way into the awards show.

READ MORE: Prince William Questioned Over Whether He’ll Support Wales Or England At Soccer World Cup

William looked dapper in black velvet tuxedo, while Kate reworked an Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown with statement black opera gloves.

The appearance marked their first in-person appearance at the ceremony since 2020.

As President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, William was there to watch the awards before he and Kate met the night’s winners and EE Rising Star nominees.