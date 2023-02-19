Austin Butler is honouring the late Lisa Marie Presley following his big win at Sunday night’s BAFTAs.

The “Elvis” star paid tribute to Presley in the winners’ press room after picking up the award for Best Actor.

READ MORE: Austin Butler Is ‘Feeling The Tears’ While Powering Through Spicy Wings On ‘Hot Ones’

“It’s been a really unimaginably tragic time, you know, and grief is a long process,” said Butler, according to Variety. “And so my heart and my love was with [the Presley family] always. I feel honoured to have been welcomed into the family. It’s a bittersweet time.”

On getting to play the King of Rock and Roll in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, he continued, “How lucky I was to get to have that experience… The feeling of standing on an international stage and looking out and looking down at the jumpsuit that I was wearing and realizing there were certain moments where I was seeing the closest thing to what Elvis would have seen during his ’68 Special or whatever that was and I miss it a lot. I miss that experience.”

READ MORE: How Austin Butler Gained Weight For ‘Elvis’

Asked about what he’s working on next, Butler added, “Right now I’m unemployed, which is exciting because it means that I get to go on vacation after March.”