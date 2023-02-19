Look who it is! Behati Prinsloo is sharing some fun snapshots with husband Adam Levine.

The model took to Instagram on Friday to share a slideshow of snapshots — one of which showed her playing what appeared to be a basketball arcade game with the Maroon 5 front man.

The snapshots come just over two weeks after the former Victoria’s Secret model gave birth to the couple’s third child together.

It’s unclear when the photos were taken — although Prinsloo shared some similar snapshots set in an arcade back on Valentine’s Day.

In late January, ET confirmed that Prinsloo and Levine had welcomed their third child.

After tying the knot in July 2014, the couple became parents first with now-6-year-old daughter Dusty, born in 2016, followed by 4-year-old daughter Gio, born in 2018.

Shortly after Prinsloo’s pregnancy news broke in 2022, Sumner Stroh came forward claiming she had an affair with Levine for about a year and shared screenshots on TikTok of purported social media messages from the singer. In newer messages, he allegedly told her he wanted to name his third child Sumner if the baby was a boy. Other women also claimed that he had sent them messages on social media.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine responded in a statement on social media. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Continued Levine, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

As for Prinsloo, she has kept quiet about the scandal, but was seen arm in arm with Levine while backstage in Las Vegas at The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s The Event fundraiser in early October.

