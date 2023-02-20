Click to share this via email

Carey Mulligan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.

Carey Mulligan was mistakenly announced as a BAFTA award winner during Sunday night’s ceremony.

The actress was incorrectly named as the winner of the Best Supporting Actress gong for her role in the MeToo movie “She Said”.

However, the award actually went to “The Banshees of Inisherin” actress Kerry Condon, the Independent reported.

The mistake was made after “CODA” star Troy Kotsur, who won the Best Supporting Actor award last year, presented the honour using sign language.

The sign language interpreter then mistakenly claimed Mulligan had won.

The whole thing was cut from the BBC One broadcast.

“This is a bad moment,” the interpreter was said to have told the audience at the Royal Festival Hall in London, U.K.

“A defibrillator needed for Carey Mulligan,” host Richard E. Grant then joked following Condon’s speech.

A source in the audience told MailOnline: “Carey was a really good sport and laughing about the mix up. She looked visibly shocked when her name was announced.”

“All Quiet On The Western Front”, “The Banshees Of Inisherin”, and “Elvis” were among the movies honoured at Sunday’s star-studded ceremony.

Austin Butler walked away with the Leading Actor gong for his role in “Elvis”, while Cate Blanchett nabbed the Leading Actress award for her part in “Tár”.

See the full winners list here.