There was a “Back to the Future” reunion over the weekend.

Stars of the much-loved ’80s film franchise got back together at the FAN EXPO Portland convention in Portland, Oregon, with cast member Lea Thompson sharing some snaps from the event.

“Wow, honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family,” Thompson wrote.

She posted photos and videos posing alongside co-stars Michael J. Fox, Thomas F. Wilson and Christopher Lloyd.

“So many fun fan moments too and a llama,” the 61-year-old added.

Wilson also shared a selfie, writing: “Okay, so this happened.”

Fox posted a photo on his Instagram Story, gushing: “I love being at these FanExpo events and seeing some of my favourite people like Lea, Tom, Chris and all you #bttf heads. Heavy.”

Credit: Instagram/Michael J. Fox

The friends regularly share their love for one another on social media. Back in October, Thompson was among those celebrating one of a few “Back to the Future” days on Instagram.

She posted, again gushing about her co-stars: