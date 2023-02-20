Chelsea Handler once got a nun to smoke marijuana for the first time.

The comedian chatted to Jennifer Hudson on her show Monday, saying how she couldn’t believe Hudson had never had a drink or smoked weed.

As Hudson then questioned Handler whether it was true she once got a nun to smoke weed, the star admitted: “I got a nun high, yeah that’s true.

“We were filming something and I was like ‘listen, nuns get a bad rap because they’re not fun. So…'”

Handler went on, “Not that everybody who doesn’t do drugs [isn’t fun]. I respect the fact if you’ve never had a drink, good for you. Everybody should do their own thing.

“I don’t want to be a bad influence on people. I mean, I do, but I can get by without doing that.

“But yeah, I got a nun to smoke weed and she was so funny when she was high, as so many people are.”

Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Hudson. — Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Handler recalled, “She sent me an email, we were filming something for my old Netflix show, she sent me an email months later [and] goes ‘I just gotta tell you, I feel like I’ve loosened up since I’ve met you.’

“I said ‘sister, that is all I’m looking to do!’

“I just want people to enjoy and relax. If you can relax and enjoy yourself without alcohol or drugs, great! Good for you! I can’t.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Handler spoke about her famous topless skiing videos she films for her birthdays.

With her birthday coming up on Feb. 25, Handler said she might kick things up a notch by getting one of her dogs involved for the upcoming clip. See more below.

