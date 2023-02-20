Making time for family amid his hectic touring schedule is very important to Michael Bublé.

The Canadian hitmaker spoke to Gala magazine about trying to cut back on shows, the Daily Mail reported.

Bublé tied the knot with wife Luisana Lopilato back in 2011. The pair share sons Noah, 9 and Elias, 7, together, as well as daughters Vida, 4, and Cielo Yoli Rose, whom they welcomed in August 2022.

The musician told Gala, “Of course I miss them a lot, but everyone has to work.

“Other fathers drive to work in the morning and maybe read a bedtime story in the evening – that’s it. When I’m home, every day is a daddy day.

“I realized that I’m unhappy without my family. So I started cutting the tours into chunks – three weeks on tour, two weeks off. It drives my manager crazy.”

Bublé said sometimes his family do join him on the road, with his eldest kids having a private tutor.

The singer said of his lifestyle, “I am physically in the best shape of my life. I discovered the gym for myself and eat better. Everything to be there for my great children for as long as possible.”

Bublé regularly speaks about parenthood, recently opening up further about his son Noah being diagnosed with liver cancer at the age of 3 in an interview with Red magazine.

“That, of course, changed me in a big way — it changed what mattered to me, it changed how I saw life,” Bublé said, according to the Daily Mail.

“For most of my life as an entertainer and, especially on stage, I’d become my alter ego. I’d become the superhero I always wanted to be,” he continued. “Then my wife and I went through this unthinkable thing, and I lost that alter ego.”