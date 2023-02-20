Click to share this via email

Hayden Panettiere’s brother, Jansen Panettiere, has passed away at age 28.

The actor died over the weekend in New York, a family source confirmed to TMZ.

His cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Law enforcement sources told the publication they received a call to a residence on Sunday night around 5:30 p.m.

They added that no foul play was suspected in the star’s death.

Jansen, who is five years younger than his sister Hayden, followed in her footsteps and had a career in acting.

He starred in the likes of “Even Stevens”, “Blue’s Clues” and “Ice Age: The Meltdown” as a child actor, as well as Nickelodeon’s “The X’s”.

Jansen also worked with his sister on 2004’s “Tiger Cruise” and 2005’s “Racing Stripes”.

More recently, he starred in an episode of “The Walking Dead” in 2019, as well as 2022’s “Love and Love Not”.