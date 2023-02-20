King Charles is showing his admiration for fighters in Ukraine.

On Monday, the monarch visited with Ukrainian military recruits training with the British Army and international partner forces in Wiltshire, England.

The recruits are participating in the 35-day basic training program, gaining skills before heading back to Ukraine to fight the war against invading Russian forces.

According to The Independent, Charles remarked to one officer during the visit, “You are amazing, I don’t know how you do it. I am full of admiration.”

The group of recruits training in England comprises 200 men, training under the command of Major Tony Harris, of New Zealand’s armed forces.

Speaking afterward, Harris said of his chat with the King, “We were talking about the fact they’ve returned to trench warfare and the contrast with World War One and how we’re back in trenches in the 21st century.”

He continued, “Because of the really stout defence the Ukrainians have put in – they’ve been able to hold Russian forces to pretty much a stalemate in large parts of the theatre – the large part of holding the line is digging in and preparing for the worst.”

Harris added, “We’ve always dug fortification as defensive measures. Artillery fire hasn’t changed, with shells falling from the sky you still need something to protect you and it just makes sense that this is where we’ve got to in this war.”

Russia invaded Ukraine nearly one year ago, and Ukrainians have been training in the U.K. since last summer, with 10,000 troops receiving training so far, and an estimate 20,000 set to go through the course in 2023.

Earlier this month, Charles met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who travelled to the U.K. for talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.