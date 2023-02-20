Paris Hilton’s birthday party was a star-studded affair.

The former “Simple Life” star turned 42 on Feb. 17, she got a surprise birthday bash put together by her husband, Carter Reum.

In an Instagram post, Hilton shared photos from the party, writing in the caption, “Thank you my love for surprising me with such a beautiful evening.”

“Loved having such an intimate low key birthday this year with close friends and family🥰 Such a special night, feeling so incredibly happy and blessed.💖🥹✨,” she added.

Featured in the photos were a number of big stars who made it to the party, including Sia, Rebel Wilson and Noah Centineo, as well as the birthday girl’s sister Nicky Hilton.

Other guests also shared photos and videos from the party, including Rachel Zoe, who posted a video of Hilton dancing to a performance by Sia, captioning the clip, “Feeling like it’s 20 years ago and [Paris is] still this happy and sparkly and so much love in this room.”

Hilton also hosted karaoke during the party, at one point performing her own classic hit single “Stars are Blind” with Sia.

Wilson teamed up with talent agent Cade Hudson to sing Britney Spears’ “(You Drive Me) Crazy”, and they all got together to sing Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”.

Last month, Hilton and Reum welcomed their first child together via surrogate.