Rumours are really starting to fly about Kendall and her possible new man.

According to People, sources say “The Kardashians” star and rapper Bad Bunny have been “spending time together” in recent weeks.

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” one source said. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

The source continued, “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Last week, the pair were were spotted out together with Justin and Hailey Bieber, sparking rumours they may be dating.