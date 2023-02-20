Paul Rudd is looking back on his time on “Friends”.

The “Ant-Man ad the Wasp: Quantumania” star was on the “Heart” breakfast radio show, and was asked about getting to appear in the “Friends” series finale.

“It was really fun, and they were great! The whole thing was a bit surreal. I must say,” he said.

“I never knew that I was going to be in as many [episodes] as I was. But it also felt strange,” he added.

Rudd first began appearing on “Friends” in its penultimate season, playing Mike Hannigan, the new love interest for Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay.

The characters went on to get married before the end of the series, which led the actor to appear in the final episode.

“I mean, I was in that last episode. And I just thought, ‘I shouldn’t be here… I’m getting, like, a front row seat to things I’m not supposed to see,'” Rudd recalled.

“They were all crying,” he added. “It was all emotional. I was just like, ‘woah’.”

The actor added, “I mean… I felt very privileged, but I also was like, I just don’t want to sit back here and get in that way.”