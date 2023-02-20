Going viral is hard work.

During her concert in Las Vegas on Friday, Adele joked about her recent appearance in the audience at the Super Bowl being turned into a meme.

In a video of her in the stands, Adele could be seen talking and gesturing with very big expressions that fans on Twitter quickly began sharing in amusement.

One fan asked why Adele is “always meme material.”

“It’s hard work being a constant meme,” the singer said, referencing the video, during her concert in Las Vegas on Friday, according to Just Jared.

“I don’t know what it is about my face,” Adele continued, “but every time I step out of the house, maybe it’s because I don’t have any Botox or anything, I’m just… my face just moves so much.”

Talking about the Super Bowl meme specifically, Adele shared how she found out about it.

“Everyone was texting me a meme of myself looking — I don’t know what I looked like,” she said. “I was saying she’s gonna be fine. She’s gonna like have some weed and be fine. But clearly she couldn’t have any weed because she’s pregnant!”