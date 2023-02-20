There’s nothing like a day off to spend time with the kids.

Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra shared new pictures of her and Nick Jonas’ baby daughter Malti in her arms.

“Days like this. ❤️,” she captioned the selfies.

In the first photo, Chopra has Malti in her arm as they walk down the sidewalk, and in the other she is seen cuddling her daughter in bed, with Jonas’ arm next to her.

Late last month, Chopra appeared in opublic with Malti at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony inducting the Jonas Brothers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas – Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Chopra and Jonas welcomed baby Malti in January 2022, via surrogate, though she spent her first 100 days being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit, finally coming home with her parents in May.