Frankie Muniz just took his racing game to the next level.

On Saturday, the former “Malcom in the Middle” star made his ARCA debut in the stock car racing division’s Menards Series at the Daytona International Speedway.

In the 80-lap race, with about 40 drivers competing, Muniz pushed his way back from 24th to finish in 11th place, just shy of the Top 10.

The first place finisher was driver Gren Van Alst.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Muniz celebrated his achievement in the race and “making my dream a reality.”

Frankie Muniz is racing in ARCA this season and he did a masterful job not crashing his #30 car at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/jVruMWV95C — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 18, 2023

Muniz also received praise from the race broadcast announcers for doing a “masterful job” avoiding a potentially serious crash.

Racing is nothing new for Muniz, who has shown an interest in the sport often in the years since starring in “Malcolm in the Middle”.

Last month, the actor decided to switch careers completely, pursuing racing full-time, and judging by his results in the raceARCA race, he may have a bright future.