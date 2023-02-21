Harry Styles tried out an Australian tradition as he took to the stage in Perth on Monday.

The musician kicked off the Australia and New Zealand leg of his “Love On Tour” dates after they’d previously been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At one point during the show, Styles was urged by the crowd to drink from his shoe — also known as a “shoey.”

He admitted, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed,” before downing the drink and putting the shoe back on.

Styles then joked that he “will be discussing this with my therapist at length” after sharing: “I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself.

“It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people.”

Styles has not only been busy with his tour dates recently, but he’s also been winning multiple awards for his 2022 album, Harry’s House.

He nabbed the Album of the Year gong at this year’s Grammys, as well as walking away with the same honour at the Brit Awards, along with winning Best Pop/R&B Act, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “As It Was”.