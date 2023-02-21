Emma Thompson has some advice for anyone looking for love.

Speaking with the Radio Times, the 63-year-old actress opened up about the potential pitfalls of pursuing romantic love.

“It’s philosophically helpful and uplifting to remember that romantic love is a myth and quite dangerous,” she said, according to The Daily Mail.

“We really do have to take it with a massive pinch of salt. To think sensibly about love and the way it can grow is essential,” Thompson continued.

“Long-term relationships are hugely difficult and complicated,” the actress added. “If anyone thinks that happy ever after has a place in our lives, forget it.”

Thompson has been married to her second husband, Greg Wise, for 20 years, having met on the set of 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility”.

Previously the actress had been married to fellow actor Keneth Branagh, with their relationship coming to an end amid a public cheating scandal involving Helena Bonham Carter.