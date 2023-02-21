Things between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still appear rocky.

In a report from People, a source familiar with the couple said that they are “still not in a good place” amid rumours that they have broken up.

READ MORE: Megan Fox Shoots Down Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumours After Rejoining Instagram

Last week, Fox deactivated her account after unfollowing her fiancé and deleting most of her photos of them.

She reactivated the account days later with a message responding to rumours that the possible split was prompted by cheating.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox wrote. “You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

People‘s source said, “She’s now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit. She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment.”

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly’s Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Shuts Down ‘Disrespectful’ Cheating Rumours About Megan Fox Split

Earlier this month, Fox had hinted at their possible split by uploading photos of herself, as well as a video of an envelope being burned, captioned with the lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

“Their relationship is crazy and intense,” the source explained, “yet it wouldn’t be shocking if they were back together completely by the end of the week.”

Fox and Kelly first met while working together in 2020 on the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. The couple became engaged in January 2022.