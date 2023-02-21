Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West were joined by some very special guests for their latest TikTok clip.

North, 9, belted out Mariah Carey’s track “It’s a Wrap” with the singer’s daughter Monroe, 11, in the new video.

The youngsters’ famous moms then crashed the clip, singing along to the lyrics using hairbrushes as microphone props.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Rolls Out Intergalactic Alien Campaign For SKIMS Swim

However, North and Monroe quickly showed their moms who was boss as they attempted to push them out of the shot.

This isn’t the first time Kim and North have showed off their moves to Carey’s song.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian’s Son Psalm Gifts Her Sweet Valentine’s Day Gift

They were joined by influencer Olivia Pierson for a video shared last week, showing the trio performing the same routine.

Another hilarious clip posted Monday saw North and Monroe recreate part of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Kim and North’s joint account’s vid had the caption, “We love you @rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North.”