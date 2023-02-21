Going on “The View” was a little much for Liam Neeson.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the “Marlowe” star admitted to feeling “uncomfortable” during his recent appearance on the daytime talk show.

READ MORE: Liam Neeson In Talks For ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot

In the episode, co-host Joy Behar joked, “I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson.”

Another host laughed, “Joy wants to get taken by you.”

Talking with Rolling Stone, “I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem.”

READ MORE: ‘Star Wars’ Alum Liam Neeson Thinks There Are Too Many Spin-Offs: ‘It’s Taken Away The Mystery & The Magic’

But things didn’t go as well as he’d imagined.

“I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion. And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?” he said.

It wasn’t all bad, though, Neeson said, “One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor and we had a little chat afterward and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment’s all about this — oof —thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing.”