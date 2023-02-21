“South Park” bosses didn’t hold back when it came to mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a recent episode, so it’s no surprise the couple aren’t thrilled.

The entire episode, titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour”, didn’t name the couple, but it’s quite obvious who the “Prince of Canada and his wife” were based on.

In one scene, the couple appeared on the fictional “Good Morning Canada”, arriving carrying placards reading “Stop Looking At Us!” and “We Want Our Privacy!!” while chanting, “We want privacy,” before sitting down for an interview.

South park dropped a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle episode this week, and there's talk of them trying to get it blocked, even legal action. Good luck with that, South park plays by their own rules 😂 pic.twitter.com/iMB28Y4Knn — I AM (@i_Beth1) February 19, 2023

READ MORE: ‘South Park’ Roasts Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: ‘Stop Looking At Us!’

“We just wanna be normal people, this attention is so hard,” “Meghan” moaned in the episode, with her also being labelled an “Instagram-loving b***h.”

“The Prince” promoted his new memoir Waaagh on the show, with the cover looking very similar to Harry’s real-life book Spare.

A source has since told The Spectator that Meghan is “upset and overwhelmed” by how she’s been portrayed in the episode.

She’s reportedly “annoyed by ‘South Park’ but refuses to watch it all.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Ellen Degeneres’ And Portia De Rossi’s Vow Renewal

Royal commentator Neil Sean also said that there may be legal ramifications attached to the ep.

He said, according to Fox News, “Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.

“This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke.”

ET Canada has contacted an Archewell rep for comment.