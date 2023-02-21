Millie Bobby Brown is receiving birthday love.

The “Stranger Things” star turned 19 over the weekend, and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, shared a loving tribute to her on his Instagram account.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown Shows Her Love For Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi In Appreciation Post

“Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams,” he wrote alongside a slideshow of snaps of the two of them. “I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️.”

Brown’s “Stranger Things” co-stars Matthew Modine and Noah Schnapp both commented on the post.

Modine wrote, “Lovely. Happy everyday! ❤️🔥,” while Schnapp added, “Cuties.”

Brown also shared her own post celebrating turning 19, with a picture of her dancing at a club in L.A.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown’s Impromptu Kiss In ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Irks Intimacy Coordinator On TikTok

Brown and Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, were first publicly linked back in June 2021, when he posted a selfie of them together.

In a post on New Year’s Day, Brown shared photo booth selfies and more, writing, “endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let’s do it again but better!”