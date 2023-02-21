Jeremy Strong prefers to do his own thing on the “Succession” set.

The actor, who plays Kendall Roy in the hit series, has raised eyebrows in the past about how he approaches his work.

He tells GQ‘s March issue that he prefers to isolate himself on set, with the mag pointing out he doesn’t like things feeling too casual.

Strong shares, “It’d be one thing if I was working on ‘Friends’ or something.

“I worked on a Guy Ritchie movie, and I approached that very differently.”

The actor made a new playlist to get into his character’s headspace ahead of season 4. It consisted of “New Level” by A$AP Ferg; “Moon” by Kanye West; and “I Don’t Care Anymore” by Phil Collins.

Strong says of the fourth season of the show, “I have a broad-strokes sense of things.

“But this season, I didn’t want to know more. What I can say is I’m on the rack…

“I feel a sense of really wanting to, now that we’re at the one-yard line, finish this season and possibly the show, in a way that delivers a real payload of what this journey has been.”

Strong’s co-star Brian Cox previously spoke about the cover star’s approach to method acting.

Cox, who had been speaking about Strong’s much-talked about New Yorker profile at the time, called his co-star’s approach to acting “exhausting,” also suggesting there was “a certain amount of pain at the root” for Strong.

Strong tells GQ, “You know, I don’t think so. I don’t think there is. There’s certainly a lot of pain in Kendall, and I haven’t really met Brian outside of the confines of that.”

He said about people’s viewpoints on his work, “Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f**k he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control…

“I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that, and I’m sure they would say this, too, you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them.”

Read the full cover story “Jeremy Strong Will Never Break” by Gabriella Paiella in GQ’s March issue and on GQ.com.