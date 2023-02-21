The official trailer for the upcoming Canadian comedy film “I Like Movies” has arrived.

The film, which premiered at TIFF in September 2022 and recently screened as part of their Top Ten Film series, is the feature debut from Toronto-based director Chandler Levack.

The official film synopsis reads: “Socially inept 17-year-old cinephile, Lawrence Kweller (Isaiah Lehtinen) gets a job at a video store, where he forms a complicated friendship with his older female manager.”

A TIFF programme note for the film says Kweller “is an irascible, self- and movie-obsessed teenager living in the wilds of early-2000s Burlington, Ontario,” inspired by Levack’s upbringing in the suburban Canadian city.

While Kweller dreams of attending NYU by means of saving money working part-time at his local video store, Sequels, to afford tuition, he has “more serious problems — ones that the 10 free video rentals he gets weekly [from his job] won’t solve.”

Kweller’s egocentrism “threatens his only real friendship, with longtime buddy and fellow lonely guy Matt Macarchuk (Percy Hynes White), the put-upon co-star and co-creator of his student short. It becomes increasingly clear that Lawrence’s movie obsession (and his inability to tolerate anyone) is a way of burying a world of hurt and avoiding any real connection.”

“I Like Movies” — Photo: Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Although Kweller can be “infuriating” as he “bounces from one small but impactful disaster to the next,” viewers will find themselves “rooting for him — not to realize his fantasies, but to engage with his reality.”

The ultra-indie film, which showcases “a touching and very recognizable world driven by empathy,” is led by Lehtinen and Hynes White and is supported by Romina D’Ugo as Lawrence’s Sequels boss, and “the ever-versatile” Krista Bridges as Lawrence’s resilient mother.

Levack previously directed several music videos, earning Juno nominations for two of them, and is a veteran journalist and critic. Her short film “We Forgot to Break Up” premiered at TIFF in 2017.

“I Like Movies” opens in theatres across Canada on March 10.