Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales prepares pancakes during a visit of the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, on February 21, 2023.

Kate Middleton showed off her pancake flipping skills during an outing on Tuesday.

The U.K. celebrated Shrove Tuesday this week, with Kate marking the occasion by visiting the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough.

The Princess of Wales apologized as she attempted to make and flip a pancake.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the homes work on February 21, 2023 in Slough, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, despite insisting she hadn’t done the person making the pancakes “justice,” Kate eventually managed to throw hers up in the air and have it land back in the frying pan.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Pats Prince William’s Butt On 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet

Flippin’ eck it’s Shrove Tuesday so… The Princess of Wales made pancakes for nursing home residents at Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, Berks., today. pic.twitter.com/dCjhpFjju6 — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) February 21, 2023

Kate told a resident named Sheila of celebrating Pancake Day, “I either get pancakes stuck on the floor or on the ceiling, but the children are very well and we will be making our own pancakes this evening with the children.”

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Are All Smiles As They Attend The 2023 BAFTA Awards

The princess of Wales’ pancake in the top middle pic! When speaking to resident Sheila, Kate said: “I either get pancakes stuck on the floor or on the ceiling, but the children are very well and we will be making our own pancakes this evening with the children.” pic.twitter.com/B4wVCSr5KC — Isabella Perrin (@isabellahperrin) February 21, 2023

Among Kate’s activities on Tuesday was a meeting with 109-year-old Nora, as well as playing a game of soccer on an interactive sensory table.

And we couldn’t miss the chance to celebrate #ShroveTuesday now could we? 🥞 pic.twitter.com/UiMuO9Mpiv — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 21, 2023

Kate meets 109-year-old resident Nora Muchmore. pic.twitter.com/xVYsbZZio4 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 21, 2023

Kate’s engagement comes after she attended the 2023 BAFTAs in London, U.K. alongside Prince William on Sunday night.

The Princess donned a flowing white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown for the star-studded event, with her teaming the stunning look with a pair of long black gloves.

William, on the other hand, looked dapper in a velvet black suit, white shirt and bow tie.