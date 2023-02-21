It’s almost time for “Love Is Blind” season 4 to be released.

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that the next season of the dating show will be dropping on March 24, with them also sharing a short teaser ahead of its debut.

The first set of episodes will then be followed by three additional weeks of eps up until April 14.

The teaser clip shows just how excited fans of the show get, sharing an array of home videos.

The clip also suggests marriage could be on the horizon for some.

A synopsis reads, “Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.”

“When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

“Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”