Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about her breastfeeding journey, which started off on a bumpy road when she and husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first child together three weeks ago.

On Monday, the “Selling Sunset” star shared a photo of herself sitting cozy while holding her bundled up baby boy, Tristan, in her arms, revealing that he “had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice” which “made it very hard for him to latch & suck” during breastfeeding.

The TV personality explained that since Tristan couldn’t latch properly, “he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping.”

“We’re now 2 weeks past getting his tongue tie fixed and he’s latching so well on the left side,” she continued, adding that she and her newborn are “still working on the right side using non-traditional positions which were shown to me by the baby fairies,” a.k.a. her “incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe.”

Heather, 35, also noted that it’s important for a mother to remember “to take care of” her “nutrition and hydration” while breastfeeding, since it’s easy to forget while pre-occupied with feeding and “pumping non stop.”

Elsewhere in the lengthy post, the reality star admitted that, in the beginning, she had “many tearful nights because I’d be up at 3am trying to feed him & felt so defeated.”

“Even with all this going on, I genuinely love breastfeeding,” she concluded. “I love the skin to skin connection and think it’s such a beautiful bonding experience. It might be hard and challenging at the moment but it is such a special experience that I get to share with our baby boy and we’re working together to make it easier like we’re a little team.”